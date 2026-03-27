Winners in softball tournament
Sports

Winners in softball tournament

March 27, 2026

SBRR Mahajana First Grade College (MFGC) Men’s Softball Team emerged as the winner in University of Mysore Inter-collegiate Chamaraja Zone Softball Tournament 2025-26 organised by SBRR MFGC in city recently. Seen in the picture are (sitting from left) Physical Education Director P.S. Madhusudhana, Principal Dr. B.R. Jayakumari, Physical Education Director Dr. H.N. Bhaskar and Team Captain Abhishek with (standing from left) K. Somashekar, Nandan, Akhilesh Gowda, Punith, Mahendra, Adithya, Vishwas, Madhan, Srikanth, Shashank, Aryan, Buvanesh and Ullash.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching