Winners in softball tournament

SBRR Mahajana First Grade College (MFGC) Men’s Softball Team emerged as the winner in University of Mysore Inter-collegiate Chamaraja Zone Softball Tournament 2025-26 organised by SBRR MFGC in city recently. Seen in the picture are (sitting from left) Physical Education Director P.S. Madhusudhana, Principal Dr. B.R. Jayakumari, Physical Education Director Dr. H.N. Bhaskar and Team Captain Abhishek with (standing from left) K. Somashekar, Nandan, Akhilesh Gowda, Punith, Mahendra, Adithya, Vishwas, Madhan, Srikanth, Shashank, Aryan, Buvanesh and Ullash.
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