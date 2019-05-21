MCC officials seize one tonne plastic; seal two godowns

Mysuru: The officials of the Mysuru City Corporation raided four shops in Santhepet and seized one tone of plastic, sealed two godowns and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000.

On the directions of MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, a team led by Corporation Health Officer Dr. Nagaraj began the search and seizure operation yesterday from 8.30 am till 5 pm. The shops that were raided included Santhepet’s M&N Traders, Mahadev Enterprises, Ramesh Packages and recovered a total of 500 kgs from the three shops and godowns, while they recovered the remaining 500 kgs plastic material from just one shop, Ravindra Bag Centre.

MCC Health Officer Dr. Nagaraj speaking on the occasion said, on definite information that plastic material had been stored in a godown, the raid was conducted, plastic were seized and two godowns have been sealed.

This drive is going to continue and if second time also if they find selling of plastic items, then the shop owners’ Trade Licences will be cancelled, he warned.

MCC Environmental Engineer Mythri, Health Supervisors Dhananjaya Gowda, Yogesh, Manjunath, Jayanthi and Abhaya team staff participated in the raid.