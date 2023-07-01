MCC prepping up to fully tackle monsoon woes

July 1, 2023

Rs. 1 lakh allotted to each of 65 wards for desilting works, cleaning Raja Kaluves and drains

Mysore/Mysuru: With monsoon nearing, works on cleaning Raja Kaluves, big drains and storm water drains have been taken up on a precautionary note. Though majority of the works are completed, the authorities concerned should expedite the works with the growth of weeds and shrubs in Raja Kaluves at some places.

It has become common to see water inundating the heart of the city in the event of heavy downpour during rainy season. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has already prognosticated about monsoon hitting the district this weekend, keeping the authorities on toes to draw precautionary measures at the earliest. The pre-monsoon rain has already inflicted damages in parts of the city, warning the impending danger, if the authorities remain ill prepared to face the situation.

Apart from checking possibilities of rain water affecting low-lying areas, severely inconveniencing dwellers, it has to be ensured that the retaining walls of Raja Kaluves are in fine condition. The iron used to build the wall of Raja Kaluve on New Sayyaji Road has rusted and steps must be taken to repair them.

If the situation warrants, similar measures should be taken at other places too in the interest of public safety that assumes paramount significance.

Picture shows the drain passing through Tyagaraja Road.

The Raja Kaluve that passes through Freedom Fighters Memorial Park is covered by meshes on either side at the intersection of Narayana Shastry (NS) Road and Chamaraja Double Road in view of public safety, which should be better replicated at other busy areas.

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has allocated funds for cleaning of drains in all the 65 wards in its limits. The desilting works at drains and other works are going on for past two months.

That apart, for the past seven months, desilting works at Raja Kaluves covering all wards have been take up to facilitate free flow of rain water. Development Officers of respective Zonal Offices of MCC are in charge of cleaning tasks, prepping up the city to effectively face the monsoon woes.

Already, measures have been taken to prevent overflowing of drain water from Raja Kaluve that passes through Srirampura, towards the low-lying areas. The desilting work here has been totally completed so that the rain water flows without any hiccup. Similar measures are taken up at Aishwarya Nagar, while cleaning works of Raja Kaluve in J.P. Nagar are underway, according to the Officers of MCC Zone-2.

There are several instances of Raja Kaluve near Bogadi Outer Ring Road junction that overflowed during incessant rainfall causing a havoc. Here also, the silt has been removed before the onset of monsoon.

MCC Zonal Commissioner Satyamurthy said “The total extent of Raja Kaluve under the zone is 13.5 kms. The Raja Kaluve from Apollo BGS Hospitals junction, Kuvempunagar to Aishwarya Layout passing through International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Temple Road has been completely cleaned. The silt has been removed from Raja Kaluve near Ramakrishnanagar ‘K’ block, Dattagalli and Ananda Nagar, while the cleaning works have been almost completed at Kuvempunagar and Vijayanagar 3rd Stage. The cleaning works are going on at small drains too.”

Earth excavating machine cleaning a drain in Jayanagar-Kuvempunagar.

Under the limits of MCC Zone-4, Raja Kaluve from Kuduremala to Kukkarahalli Lake Road was cleaned two months ago. But there is a need of patch up works at the Raja Kaluve near Kuduremala. The works on widening of Raja Kaluve at Paduvarahalli to prevent overflowing has been completed, the Officers said.

Earlier, there was a situation when the drain water was overflowing during rain near Shantala Theatre Junction, Devaraja Market, Seshadri Iyer Road, Narayan Shastry Road and Kabir Road coming under the limits of MCC Zone-6. Now, the silt has been removed to enable free flow of water, the Officers explained.

Works on cleaning Raja Kaluves began seven months ago and most of them are completed. To take up cleaning works in small drains, Rs. 1 lakh was allotted to each of the 65 wards two months ago, which also have been nearing completion. — G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, MCC Commissioner

In the wake of rainy season, Rs. 1 lakh fund has been allotted to each wards. The works on removing silt, weeds and shrubs are being taken under the supervision of Development Officers of all MCC zonal offices. If needed, additional funds will be allotted, with Raja Kaluve and big drain cleaning works going on. — Shivakumar, Mayor, Mysuru City Corporation