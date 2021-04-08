Ban on plastic in city: Raids on shops yield 1,350 kg banned material

April 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Following strict implementation of plastic ban order from Apr. 5 to make the district plastic-free, a few traders in city were still found indulging in selling the banned item which was causing harm to the environment.

Keeping this in mind, the officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), who conducted raids on such shops and houses in city, were the illegal material was stored, have seized a total of 1,350 kg of banned plastics and have collected a total of Rs. 30,000 as fines. The raids were conducted on shops and a house at Santhepet on Tuesday.

The MCC team led by Health officials and Environmental Engineers, raided Nandi Bags at Santhepet during which they found one tonne of banned plastic covers at the shop and seized it. They also raided the house of the shop owner on D. Subbaiah Road and found 350 kg of the banned item stored in there and also seized it. A total of 1,350 kg banned plastic has been seized in the raids.

Though enough awareness was created well in advance and warning too issued against selling the banned plastic, the shop had violated the ban order by continue to sell the same and hence a fine of Rs. 30,000 was imposed on the shop owner.

A letter too has been written to the Pollution Control Board to register a case against the shop owner.

The MCC officials have warned traders at Santhepet, Shivarampet, Mannars Market, Devaraja Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road and places in city not to sell or encourage the usage of banned plastic nor store the same at godowns or in their houses.

The officials said that the raids would continue and strict action would be taken against those, who are found violating the ban order.

MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Mrutyunjaya, Environmental Engineer S. Mythri, Health officials Yogesh and Rajeshwari and Abhaya team members took part in yesterday’s raids. The seized plastic has been handed over to Jagruthi organisation.