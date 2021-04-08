SWR to run more special express trains

April 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to run the following additional Unreserved Special Express Trains with normal fare from Mysuru connecting various districts across Karnataka.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all COVID-19 norms of State and Central Government including wearing of mask, sanitisation etc., in the trains and at Railway Stations.

The details of special express trains are as under.

1. Train No. 06213 Arsikere to Mysuru, journey commencing from 10.04.2021, will depart Arsikere at 05.00 hrs and arrives Mysuru at 09.25 hrs.

En route the train will have stoppages at the following Stations with the arrival and departure time as mentioned against the Stations. Habanghatta 05.14-05.15, Bageshpura 05.32-05.33, Hassan 05.55-05.57, Mavinakere 06.20-06.21, Holenarsipur 06.33-06.35, Annechakanahalli halt 06.43-06.44, Sravanur 06.48-06.49, Mandagere 07.02-07.04, Birahalli halt 07.12-07.13, Akkihebbalu 07.22-07.23, Hosa Agrahara 07.33-07.34, Arjunahalli halt 07.39-07.40, Hamparura halt 07.45-07.46, Krishnarajanagar 08.05-08.07, Dornahalli halt 08.12-08.13, Sagarkatte 08.24-08.25, Kallur Yedahalli 08.30-08.31, Krishnarajasagara 08.39-08.40, Belagula 08.59-09.00 and Mysuru arrival at 09.25 hrs.

2. Train No. 06214 Mysuru to Arsikere, journey commencing from 11.04.2021, will depart Mysuru at 18.20 hrs and arrives Arsikere at 22.25 hrs.

En route stoppages — Belagula 18.34-18.35, Krishnarajasagara 18.39-18.40, Kallur Yedahalli 18.48-18.49, Sagarkatte 18.55-18.56, Dornahalli halt 19.03-19.04, Krishnarajanagar 19.10-19.12, Hamparura halt 19.17-19.18, Arjunahalli halt 19.24-19.25, Hosa Agrahara 19.30-19.31, Akkihebbalu 19.41-19.42, Birahalli halt 19.48-19.49, Mandagere 19.58-20.00, Sravanur 20.07-20.08, Annechakanahalli halt 20.11-20.12, Holenarsipur 20.23-20.25, Mavinakere 20.39-20.40, Hassan 21.08-21.10, Bageshpura 21.32-21.33, Habanghatta21.49-21.50 and Arsikere arrival at 22.25 hrs.

3. Train No.06225 Mysuru to Talguppa, journey commencing from 10.04.2021, will depart Mysuru at 10.15 hrs and arrives Talguppa at 18.00 hrs.

En route stoppages — Krishnarajanagar, Akkihebbalu, Birahalli halt, Mandagere, Holenarsipur, Hassan, Arsikere, Banavar, Devanur, Kadur, Birur, Tarikere, Bhadravati, Shivamogga halt, Shivamogga Town, Harnahalli, Kumsi, Anandapuram and Sagar Jambagaru.

4. Train No.06226 Talguppa to Mysuru, journey commencing from 11.04.2021, will depart Talguppa at 08.45 hrs and arrives Mysuru at 16.50 hrs. En route stoppages — Sagar Jambagaru, Anandapuram, Kumsi, Harnahalli, Shivamogga Town, Shivamogga halt, Bhadravati, Tarikere, Birur, Kadur, Devanur, Banavar, Arsikere, Hassan, Holenarsipur, Mandagere, Birahalli halt, Akkihebbalu and Krishnarajanagar.

5. Train No. 07326 Mysuru to Belagavi (via KSR Bengaluru, Tumkuru, and Arsikere, Hubballi) partially unreserved special express journey commencing from 10.04.2021, will depart Mysuru at 05.50hrs and arrives Belagavi at 21.35 hrs. The train will run as per the pre-COVID schedule and stoppages of Train No. 17326 Mysuru to Belagavi Vishwamanava express.

6. Train No. 07325 Belagavi to Mysuru (Via Hubballi, Arsikere, Tumkuru and KSR Bengaluru) partially unreserved special express journey commencing from 11.04.2021 will depart Belagavi at 05.20 hrs and arrives Mysuru at 20.40. The train will run as per the pre-COVID schedule and stoppages of Train No. 17325 Belagavi to Mysuru Vishwamanava express.