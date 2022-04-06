MCC property tax collection: QR code scan not working

April 6, 2022

Sir,

The Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) online tax collection system appears to be streamlined compared to the problems faced last year. But there are many shortcomings in the whole scheme adapted by MCC.

Last year to provide fool-proof system, MCC officials visited door-to-door, took residence pictures from all angles, collected owner’s pictures, Khata papers, building plans and issued a sticker with PID code and QR scan enabled.

We were informed that from 2022 onwards, while paying property tax one has to scan the QR code, and all details will appear. Paying property tax is cake walk. This statement appeared short-lived, as when I scanned QR code nothing happened.

To pay property tax, one had to visit MCC website for needful. On typing PID number one finds no picture is uploaded in the site. Were we promised a fool-proof system? If yes, where is it? Will MCC Commissioner answer this query?

– A.V. Prasanna, Mysuru, 5.4.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]