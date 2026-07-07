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MCC rapped for failing to act against road-cutting agencies 

July 7, 2026

Mysuru: Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil expressed disappointment over the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) being lenient and failing to take strict action against agencies, including Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Ltd., for not restoring roads after carrying out excavation works. 

“There are no instances of the MCC imposing penalties on errant agencies for failing to comply with norms after road-cutting works. Those executing the works should restore the damaged roads, failing which their security deposits can be forfeited as per the rules. Strangely, the MCC has not issued such notices,” Patil rued. 

‘Illegal rooftop restaurants: Write to CESC’ 

Referring to the recent fire at a rooftop restaurant in Dattagalli that claimed two lives and left six others injured, Nitesh Patil instructed the MCC to write to Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation regarding rooftop restaurants operating in violation of norms.  

He said the CESC had assured that power supply to such establishments would be disconnected. 

“There is no need to use bulldozers or earth-moving machinery against illegal commercial establishments. If the power supply is disconnected, they cannot continue their business,” Nitesh Patil said, adding that timely official correspondence could prevent minor violations from developing into major issues. 

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