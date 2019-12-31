MCC team conducts study at Nagpur on waste management and disposal

December 31, 2019

Mysuru: Following directions from District in-Charge Minister V. Somanna, a team of officials led by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, is in Nagpur to study in detail the modern and scientific methods of waste management and disposal there.

The other members of the team are MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Health Officers Dr. M.S. Jayanth and Dr. Nagaraj, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, Corporator Shobha, who heads the MCC Finance Standing Committee.

The team visited Nagpur Municipal Corporation and studied bio-mining technique and the landfill there. The team learnt about segregation of waste, management and disposal of waste, production of bio-fertilisers and all other issues concerning waste treatment using the most scientific methods.

While Mysuru generates 400 to 450 tonnes of waste daily, Nagpur City generates 1,200 to 1,400 tonnes everyday. The Nagpur model is being followed in many other cities, which generate huge quantity of wastes everyday.

Speaking to SOM from Nagpur, MCC Health Officer Dr. M.S. Jayanth said that the Nagpur model will be implemented in Mysuru too. Highlighting the salient features of the model, he said that its implementation in Mysuru will be a major step in the scientific disposal of waste, with over two lakh tonnes of waste having piled up at the Solid Waste Management Unit at Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram in Mysuru.

The technology process for manufacture of bio-fertilisers from waste is being studied, he said and added that measures will be taken to clear all piled up waste in about 18 months.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath said that the team has visited Nagpur following directions from District Minister V. Somanna.

Pointing out that Nagpur City Corporation has been successful in converting solid waste to bio-fertilisers, he said that this technology will be implemented in Mysuru too after apprising the District Minister.

