Ambulance service ready for support on New Year’s Eve

December 31, 2019

Call 108 in case of emergencies 32 ambulances deployed in Mysuru,

3 in Chamarajanagar, 21 in Mandya

Mysuru: GVK EMRI (Emergency Management and Research Institute) is all set to provide support to causalities with its Arogya Kavacha ‘108’ ambulance service on the New Year’s Eve as the number of accident cases are likely to scale up to 30-35 percent on an average compared to other days of the year.

The Institute has strengthened and readied its fleet in the district, especially in city limits where New Year celebrations are likely to peak between 11.45 pm of Dec. 31 and wee hours of Jan. 1. The Institute is also closely coordinating with the Police Department to ensure that around 32 (108) ambulances and 2 emergency two-wheelers reach the spot at the earliest.

These ambulances have been deployed near Police Stations, Government Hospitals and Fire Stations to get information on accidents through the Police wireless network. Adequate availability of manpower and advance fuelling and refilling of medical and oxygen supplies have been taken up in all ambulances. Information on accident casualties will be immediately shared with the Police, Fire Brigade as well as Health Departments. The mobile phone numbers of ambulances and support staff have been shared with the Police patrol vehicles and the Police Control Room.

In case of any casualties to be shifted to hospital, one can call free emergency telephone number 108, according to a press release from GVK EMRI Mysuru Division Manager Narayan, who also stated that Pramod will be in charge of 108 service in city.

