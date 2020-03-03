MCC’s Apathy: Corporator turns Pourakarmika

March 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Upset over the shortage of Pourakarmikas in her Ward, a lady Corporator along with her husband and children donned the role of Pourakarmikas, collecting waste from households in her area on Sunday.

Shobha, Corporator of MCC Ward 61, along with her husband Sunil, a former Corporator and four children — Priyanka, Ashwini, Lakshmi and Madesh — went around major roads in the Ward area that covers most part of Vidyaranyapuram and collected waste from residents in a garbage cart.

The Corporator resorted to this act to register her protest against the MCC ‘s apathy in allocating the required number of Pourakarmikas in her Ward.

Claiming that her Ward is one of the biggest in the city, with a population of over 15,000 and 2,000 houses, Shobha said that out of the 24 Pourakarmikas sanctioned for the Ward, only 12 are found working. The Ward is facing acute shortage of civic workers and it has become difficult to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the Ward, she maintained and urged the MCC Commissioner and the Mayor to immediately allot the required number of civic workers for her Ward.

Shobha’s husband Sunil, a former Corporator himself, said that though the issue was brought to the notice of the Government and the Corporation several times,it has not been addressed and as such they were forced to don the role of Pourakarmikas themselves.

Responding to the matter, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that some Pourakarmikas working elsewhere will be allocated to Vidyaranyapuram soon.

