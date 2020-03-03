Tiger, King Cobra die at Mysuru Zoo

March 3, 2020

They were brought from Pilikula Zoo, Mangaluru on Feb. 28

Mysore/Mysuru: A King Cobra and a Tiger that were brought from Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru, under animal exchange programme on Feb.28, have died at the Zoo on Feb. 29 and Mar. 1 respectively.

The Tiger and the King Cobra were among the pair of tigers, Lesser Whistling Teal, Monitor Lizard and two pairs of King Cobra that were brought to the Zoo on Feb. 28 and kept in quarantine enclosures. While the King Cobra died on Feb.29, the tiger died on Mar. 1.

Post-mortem of the dead tiger and King Cobra revealed that the tiger had died of a heart attack and the King Cobra of liver problems, according to the press release from the Executive Director of the Zoo who has further stated that the organs of the Tiger and King Cobra would be sent to a laboratory for further verification.

