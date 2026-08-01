MDA flayed for delaying site allotments to achievers

August 1, 2026

We seek justice and our rights, not charity, says Shaurya Chakra Awardee

Mysuru: Social activist Snehamayi Krishna has accused the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) of deliberately delaying the allotment of H-category residential sites earmarked for achievers.

Addressing a press conference at Pathrakarthara Bhavan in Mysuru recently, Krishna recalled that the erstwhile Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) had invited applications in February 2023 to allot residential sites to individuals who had made significant contributions in various fields at the State and National levels.

Applicants were required to pay 10 percent of the site value as an advance. However, despite more than three-and-a-half years having passed, the allotment process remains incomplete, he alleged.

Krishna said a petition had been filed before the High Court, which on March 5, 2026, directed the MDA to examine the matter and complete the process within six months. With the deadline ending on Sept. 5, 2026, the authority has yet to initiate the allotment process, he claimed.

361 sites vacant in Devanur

He pointed out that 361 residential sites remain vacant in Devanur Third Stage Layout alone, but the MDA has not proceeded with the allotment of even 180 sites to eligible achievers.

According to Krishna, the layout was developed during 2002-2003, yet several sites have remained vacant. He alleged that while thousands of sites had been allotted arbitrarily to influential politicians and officials, deserving beneficiaries, including retired soldiers, yoga practitioners, sportspersons, doctors, artists and literary contributors, continued to be denied their rightful allotments.

He urged Urban Development Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah to visit the MDA, seek an explanation from officials for failing to comply with the High Court’s directions and ensure that eligible achievers receive their sites without further delay.

Speaking at the same press conference, ex-serviceman and Shaurya Chakra awardee B.R. Ningaraju expressed disappointment over the delay, saying that despite serving the nation in Jammu and Kashmir, he had not been allotted a site even after three-and-a-half years.

“We do not seek charity. We demand justice based on merit. Even with a court order, officials are dragging their feet,” he said.

Ningaraju said repeated representations to the Deputy Commissioner, MDA Chairman and Commissioner had elicited no response. Warning that a contempt petition would be filed if the High Court’s directions were not implemented, he appealed to the people of Mysuru to raise the issue with the authorities and urged the government to ensure justice for genuine beneficiaries.