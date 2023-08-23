MDJA Annual Awards ceremony and Newspaper Day on Aug. 27

August 23, 2023

Lifetime Achievement Award for K.B. Ganapathy, Founder-Editor, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) has organised Newspaper Day celebrations and Annual MDJA Awards ceremony on Aug. 27 (Sunday) at 11 am at Rani Bahadur Auditorium on Hunsur Road in city. On the occasion, Pratibha Puraskar will also be presented.

Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji will grace the occasion. District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate the event and present the awards.

Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) President Shivanand Tagadur will present Pratibha Puraskar to meritorious children of journalists. Mayor Shivakumar and GSS Maadhyama Chairman Srihari Dwarkanath will be the chief guests. MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar (RK), who is also the Chief Reporter of Mysuru Mithra and Star of Mysore, will preside.

K.B. Ganapathy, Founder-Editor, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra, will be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other MDJA Awardees are: Gayathri V. Raj, Senior Correspondent, Deccan Herald – Lifetime Achievement Award; M. Vinod (Reporter, Prajasatya) – Best Kannada Report of the Year; D.J. Vijay Doddakoppal (Reporter, Kannadigara Prajanudi, Hosur, Saligrama taluk) – Best Kannada Report of the Year (Rural); P. Shilpa (Senior Principal Correspondent, Deccan Herald) – Best English Report of the Year; S.R. Madhusudan (Photographer, The Times of India) – Best Photograph of the Year; S. Puneeth (Bureau Chief, TV5, Mysuru) – Best Electronic Media Report of the Year.

The following journalists will be honoured on the occasion:

Shivamurthy Jupthimath, Junior Assistant Editor, Vijaya Karnataka – Senior Sub-Editor of the Year; M.S. Basavanna (Anurag Basavaraj), Photographer, Kannada Prabha – Senior Photographer of the Year; Dasegowda, Reporter, Andolana, Saragur taluk – Rural Reporter of the Year; B. Raghavendra, Bureau Chief, BTV, Mysuru – Senior Reporter of the Year – Visual Media; L. Satish, Cameraman, Indian TV – Senior Cameraman of the Year – Visual Media; M.R. Subramanya (Paper Subbanna) – Senior Newspaper Distributor of the Year; K.

Kumar of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra – Printer of the Year (Printing Press).