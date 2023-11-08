MDJA presents Awards, fetes Awardees

November 8, 2023

Journalists must abide by Constitution only: KBG

Mysore/Mysuru: Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra K.B. Ganapathy (KBG) said “Journalists have to abide by the Constitution only, as the King and Rajadharma (duty of king) have lost recognition with the advent of Democracy.”

Addressing a gathering of journalists this morning after being felicitated by Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Patrakarthara Bhavan on receiving Honorary Doctorate from University of Mysore during its recent Convocation, KBG said “When I was conferred Honorary Doctorate, I remembered stalwarts of journalism like Krishna Vattam, Ramanna and several others. Mysuru is not just my janmabhoomi (birth place) but also my karmabhoomi (land of work) and gaurava needida bhoomi (land of honour). Hence I am bestowed with many awards and recognitions.”

Continuing, KBG said “Nowadays journalists are caught in a situation where they have to maintain a balance in their profession. On one hand they have to keep the interest of the management in mind and on the other hand they have to maintain professional ethics. In this wake, they undergo several challenges, while presenting whatever they see or hear in the form of a news. By upholding professional integrity, they have to also work in the interest of the people. Though we witness and hear many happenings, not all can be reported in the interest of social harmony.”

Former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, who was the chief guest, lauded journalists of Mysuru for maintaining professional integrity, especially the photo-journalists who have been proving their mettle in wildlife photography too.

Former District Minister and MLA S.T. Somashekar conferred Netra Raju Endowment Award on Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra photographer M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav and Niranjan Nikam Endowment Award on senior journalist Rajkumar Bhavasar.

Newspaper Distributor Javarappa, also the maiden recipient of State-level Kannada Rajyotsava Award, was also felicitated by MDJA.

Following journalists, who are the recipients of District Kannada Rajyotsava honour and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Award were also felicitated by MDJA on the occasion:

District Kannada Rajyotsava honour — Doddanahundi Rajanna, S. Udayshankar, Nagesh Panathale, Suttur Nanjunda Nayak and Mahesh Kebbepura.

Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Award — K.B. Ramesh Nayak and Muguru Nanjundaswamy.