Medal-winners in State-level Bodylifting Championship

Mysore/Mysuru: The following sportspersons of Apollo Gymnasium have excelled in the State-level Body-lifting Championship organised by Karnataka State Body-lifting Association at Sri Beereshwara Vyayamashala in Davanagere:
62-year-old M.D. Sreenivasa Prasad – Gold medal in 70 kg weight class Men IV category (Chin-ups – 8 and Parallel dips – 14).
54-year-old Krishna Murthy – Gold medal in 75 kg weight class Master Men III category (Chin-ups – 10 and Parallel dips – 13).
46-year-old K. Manjunath – Gold medal in 65 kg weight class Master Men II category (Chin-ups – 20 and Parallel dips – 29) and Silver medal in Men category (Chin-ups – 20 and Parallel dips – 29). The team has also bagged overall third place.
Leave a Reply