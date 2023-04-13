City veterans at tennis tourney

April 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Unseeded Susheel Babu, 71 years, won the Singles title in 70 years + category beating top seeded Dr. Vijaykumar 6-2, 6-4 in the finals of 39th STEPAK Annual Tennis Tournament held at KSLTA Courts, Bengaluru, on Apr. 9.

Earlier, he beat 2nd seeded Col. Cariappa 8-2 in the semifinal clash.

In the Doubles, Susheel Babu, partnering with Balasubramanian, lost to top seeded pair of Sethu and Thulasiram 2-6, 2-6.

Balasubramanian and Susheel Babu are members of Vontikoppal Club and Garden Tennis Club, Mysuru.