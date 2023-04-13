Rider killed after ramming bike into parked bus

April 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: One person was killed, while two others sustained injuries when the bike on which they were travelling rammed into a parked private bus near Maratikythanahalli Gate in the taluk on Apr. 10 afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen (19), a resident of Goolikatte village in H.D. Kote taluk, who was riding the bike while the injured pillion riders are 20-year-old Manu and 20-year-old Arun of the same village. They are undergoing treatment at K.R. Hospital in city.

On Apr. 10 afternoon, all the three, who had gone to Chamundi Hill on the Hero Splendor Plus bike (KA-45-EB-4494) were returning to their village. While proceeding towards the village on Mysuru-Gaddige Road, the biked rammed into the private bus (KA-51-C-4867) which was parked on the roadside near Maratikythanahalli Gate, killing Naveen on the spot.

Jayapura Police, have registered a case.