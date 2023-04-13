Rider killed after ramming bike into parked bus
News

Rider killed after ramming bike into parked bus

April 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: One person was killed, while two others sustained injuries when the bike on which they were travelling rammed into a parked private bus near Maratikythanahalli Gate in the taluk on Apr. 10 afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen (19), a resident of Goolikatte village in H.D. Kote taluk, who was riding the bike while the injured pillion riders are 20-year-old Manu and 20-year-old Arun of the same village. They are undergoing treatment at K.R. Hospital in city.

On Apr. 10 afternoon, all the three, who had gone to Chamundi Hill on the Hero Splendor Plus bike (KA-45-EB-4494) were returning to their village. While proceeding towards the village on Mysuru-Gaddige Road, the biked rammed into the private bus (KA-51-C-4867) which was parked on the roadside near Maratikythanahalli Gate, killing  Naveen on the spot.

Jayapura Police, have registered a case.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching