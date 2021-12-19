‘Medical college needed in every district’

December 19, 2021

Dr. Veerendra Heggade at 12th Convocation of JSS AHER

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that a medical college with attached hospital is needed in every district of the State, Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. Veerendra Heggade complimented the role of hospitals like JSS and SDM in the treatment of patients during the COVID pandemic. He was delivering the Convocation Address at the 12th Convocation of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) at Suttur Mutt premises at the foot of Chamundi Hill here on Friday.

Stressing on the need for establishing medical colleges in every district so as to render better and cost-effective medical services to the people, Dr. Heggade observed that those who enter medical field should be kind hearted, honest and service-minded.

Stressing on the need for carrying out continuous studies and research coupled with alertness, he said that students and professionals will gain a lot of experience by doing so.

Noting that most of the people will dedicate half of their lives only for earning money and properties by ignoring their health, Dr. Heggade said negligence of health will result in spending the acquired wealth for maintaining our health for the rest of our life. As such earning money should not be the sole aim of our life, he said.

Opining that money may only give us happiness, Dr. Heggade said that money will be a small thing in front of knowledge, humanity and service. There is nothing more than living a healthy and purposeful life, he added.

Reiterating that JSS and SDM Hospitals provided affordable medical care and services to the population during COVID times, he said that students must know that earning a degree does not necessarily mean the end of their studies.

He called upon the students to reserve at least a part of their life for carrying out medical research and achieving success.

Tanishka Darla, who was declared as the Best Outgoing Student in BDS-2021, bagged 4 gold medals, having scored highest marks in BDS and highest marks in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics, Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry and Periodontology. She is the daughter of Dr. Harish Darla and Kavitha Darla couple of the city’s Darla Health Care in Saraswathipuram.

Dr. Sindhu Rao Malla, N. Rudra Roopesh Reddy, Abhijit Lakshman, Rachana M. Kumar and Tanvi Bhat bagged three gold medals each. A total of 2,138 students received their degrees on the occasion.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who is also the Chancellor of JSS AHER, graced the occasion.

Pro-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Surinder Singh, Registrar Dr. B. Manjunath, Controller of Examinations Dr. R. Sudeendra Bhat, JSS Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath and others were present.