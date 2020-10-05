Medical Education Minister holds COVID review meeting

October 5, 2020

Instructs officials to adopt centralised allotment system for admission of infected patients

Mysore/Mysuru: With the number of COVID-19 positive cases rising by the day in the District, Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar held a COVID-19 review meeting at ZP Hall here this morning.

Soon as the meeting began, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri apprised the Minister on the latest COVID situation in the City and District through an elaborate power-point presentation that contained details about the medical facilities and services available and the measures taken for combating the deadly contagion.

Later, explaining the main reasons for the rising number of cases, the DC said that COVID testing has been affected to a considerable extent by the indefinite stir launched by Contract Doctors and other medical staff and also due to lack of oxygenated beds in Hospitals. She wanted the Government to appoint more staff.

Expressing disappointment over rampant spread of the virus in the District, with Mysuru city being the worst affected, Dr. Sudhakar expressed concern that Mysuru has a higher rate of incidence as compared to other Districts of the State.

DC Rohini Sindhuri said that shortage of staff and lack of centralised oxygen system in many Hospitals of the District are proving to be major hurdles in stopping the spread of the virus.

Dr. Veeresh Kumar, Medical Superintendent of ESI Hospital on KRS Road, who attended the meeting, said that with the Hospital virtually turned into a COVID Hospital, non-COVID patients covered under ESI medical benefits were finding it increasingly difficult to get treatment for their ailments.

Pointing out that ESI Hospital is a 100-bed facility, he said that the Hospital was also facing staff shortage. Seeking intervention of the Labour Department for appointment of the required staff on contract basis, he appealed the Minister to ensure that at least 50 percent of the Hospital beds are made available for non-COVID patients.

Stating that he would take up the ESI Hospital issue with the concerned authorities, Dr. Sudhakar said that with Dasara round the corner, the authorities must work harder and faster to contain the spread of the contagion.

Noting that Mysuru has a considerably high positive rate of 10 percent, the Minister said that it is vital for bringing down this rate much lower.

Seeking to know the precautionary and safety measures that will be taken for Dasara, Dr. Sudhakar maintained that the authorities, while celebrating the 10-day annual Dasara festival, must keep in mind that the example of Kerala does not repeat here, as Kerala witnessed a sudden spurt of the virus following a festival in which a large number of people took part.

With mortality rate higher in the District, the Minister directed the authorities for a more stricter enforcement of penalty rule (Rs.1,000 in city areas and Rs.500 in rural areas) to make sure that all people compulsorily wear face masks when they come out in public.

Noting that COVID death rate in Mysuru is 1.9 percent, which is significantly higher than 1.5 percent elsewhere in State and 1.6 percent in the country, he directed the officials to form a centralised nodal system, involving responsible citizens and volunteers, for tracking those under home isolation and home quarantine, especially when the District has witnessed 11 deaths among those in home quarantine.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra alleged that officials were not serious in their job for stopping the spread of the virus. He wanted the Government to take some more drastic steps for making concerted efforts involving all stakeholders for tackling the deadly virus.

MLCs A.H. Vishwanath and Marithibbegowda, DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda, ZP CEO D. Bharathi, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, ZP President Parimala Shyam and a host of other officials were present at the meeting.