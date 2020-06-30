Medical protection kits distributed
Mysore/Mysuru: Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled had organised a programme at Town Hall in city on June 27 to distribute medical protection kits to Pourakarmikas, Police and ASHA workers who are at the forefront in the fight against the deadly pandemic. 

MLA S.A. Ramdas, who spoke after distributing the kits, said that ASHA workers, Police, Medical Staff and Pourakarmikas were working as frontline warriors in the fight against the pandemic and Samarthanam Trust was distributing safety kits to such Corona Warriors across the State which is a laudable act.

MLA L. Nagendra said that Samarthanam Trust had given medical equipment worth Rs.15 lakh to COVID Hospital and Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru. Also, the Trust has helped differently-abled persons, migrant workers, daily wagers and poor families during the lockdown by providing 15,000 rapid response relief kits and food, that is a commendable, he added.

Trust Head Devaraju said that the Trust had donated a day’s salary of all its staff (Rs.5 lakh) to COVID Relief Fund.

MCC Zonal Commissioner Nagaraju, MCC Health Officer Jayanth, Taluk Health Officer Mahadevaprasad and Samarthanam Trust Mysuru Division Convenor M. Shivaraju, Health Inspector Yogesh were present.

