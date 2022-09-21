Mega health check-up camp begins
News

Mega health check-up camp begins

September 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A day-long health check-up camp, conducted by the District Health and Family Welfare Department in association with Zilla Panchayat, under the Government’s ambitious ‘Arogya Karnataka’, a mega health screening and treatment campaign, began at SMT (Seth Mohandas Tulsidas) Hospital on JLB Road here this morning.

KR MLA S.A. Ramdas inaugurated the mega camp in which more than a thousand people from across the district are expected to undergo a variety of health screening, which included General, Heart, Pregnancy, Gynaecology, Paediatric, Opthalmic, Cancer, Dentistry, Psychiatry, ENT etc.

DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad, RCHO Dr. Jayanth, District Surveillance Officer (DSO) Dr. Mahadev Prasad, Arogya Raksha Samiti members and others were present on the occasion.

Health check-up camp for Pourakarmikas held

Meanwhile, a health check-up camp for MCC Pourakarmikas was held at Town Hall here this morning, during which hundreds of Pourakarmikas underwent a thorough health screening.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching