Mega health check-up camp begins

September 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A day-long health check-up camp, conducted by the District Health and Family Welfare Department in association with Zilla Panchayat, under the Government’s ambitious ‘Arogya Karnataka’, a mega health screening and treatment campaign, began at SMT (Seth Mohandas Tulsidas) Hospital on JLB Road here this morning.

KR MLA S.A. Ramdas inaugurated the mega camp in which more than a thousand people from across the district are expected to undergo a variety of health screening, which included General, Heart, Pregnancy, Gynaecology, Paediatric, Opthalmic, Cancer, Dentistry, Psychiatry, ENT etc.

DHO Dr. K.H. Prasad, RCHO Dr. Jayanth, District Surveillance Officer (DSO) Dr. Mahadev Prasad, Arogya Raksha Samiti members and others were present on the occasion.

Health check-up camp for Pourakarmikas held

Meanwhile, a health check-up camp for MCC Pourakarmikas was held at Town Hall here this morning, during which hundreds of Pourakarmikas underwent a thorough health screening.