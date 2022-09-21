Gandhi Shilp Bazaar, a must-visit for shoppers

September 21, 2022

The handicrafts exhibition — Gandhi Shilp Bazaar 2022 — organised by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India and JSS Mahavidyapeetha at JSS Mysore Urban Haat, Hebbal Ring Road, Mysuru, is a must-visit for Dasara shoppers.

Inaugurated on Sept. 16, this expo provides opportunities for direct marketing avenues for artisans and consumers.

Artisans, both men and women, from different parts of the country have put up the stalls of their own handmade products including silk work, woodcraft, jute work, silver art, terracotta, wood inlay, stone work, clothes and several such items.

When Dasara is round the corner, this event is a great opportunity for artisans from all over the country for a direct marketing linkage between craftsmen and the art-loving citizens. Such events help the artisans to know the real need of the people and provide items based on their market requirement.

Those interested can visit the expo everyday including Sundays from 10.30 am to 9 pm till Sept.25.

Electronic manufacturer Jamal from Uttarakhand said, “it is my first visit to take part in this bazaar. I am here to display and sell my products and my main goal is to introduce my products to customers in Mysuru and surrounding places.”

The artisans here are not only from Karnataka. They are from various States and cities to showcase their aesthetic works and traditional heritage of arts and crafts.

The major crafts on display are wood crafts, stone carvings, bronze icons, jewelleries, carpets, wooden items, terracotta, leather craft, paintings, imitation jewellery, batik from different States of India (Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puduchery).

Artistic leather chappals, stuffed toys, chanderi sarees, patola sarees, silver filigree, chittalpatti, cane and bamboo, dry flowers, chicken embroidery, cut glass jewellery, artistic metal works, stone artware, printed textiles, phulkari, B-lac bangles are also available.

All the stalls for these artisans are provided free of cost while their traveling expenses, dearness allowance and freight charges are paid by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) as per norms. “I am really happy and thankful to our Government for organising such events. It paves the way for direct contact with customers from different places,” said Burhan and added that he was here to display Kashmiri carpet which work he is doing for more than ten years.

“It is the best opportunity for art-loving people in Mysuru to have a glance of various national crafts on display. I bought a necklace, it is really cheap and very nice,” said Meira, a visitor and requested the citizens to visit this expo and encourage the craftsmen who are doing their bit to preserve our national art and crafts.

Mahesh, one of the artisans, said, he has different kinds of jewelleries in his stall for sale and most of them were handmade necklace, bracelet and so on. “I am thankful to my Government for supporting us,” he added.

Prakash, who has a stall selling ladies’ dresses, said: “I am a tailor and all these clothes are readied by me and my wife. I think this is the best opportunity to showcase my skills.”

Maravana, the embroiderer, said, “I am really happy to be here and appreciate the organisers for providing us this opportunity.”

—[Report and pics by Asmatullah Daneshjo]