Honest Home Guard returns purse with cash to owner
News

Honest Home Guard returns purse with cash to owner

September 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A woman Home Guard, attached to Narasimharaja (NR) Police Station, received an appreciation letter from NR Inspector Azaruddin for returning a purse with over Rs. 20,000, which she had found on the road.

On Aug. 31, Home Guard R. Mangala, who was on duty at BVS Circle in NR Police limits, found a purse containing more than Rs. 20,000 near a speed-breaker.

Mangala, who picked up the purse, kept it with her. She later saw a couple searing for something on the stretch of the road and on enquiry, the couple told Mangala that they had lost the purse with cash in it on the stretch of the road.

After collecting information from them and confirming that the purse was theirs, Home Guard Mangala handed over the purse containing cash to the couple.

NR Inspector Azaruddin, who came to know about the good deed done by Mangala, presented her with an appreciation letter.

Home Guard Mangala is a resident of Moksha Marga in Siddarthanagar and has been serving as a Home Guard since 2014.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching