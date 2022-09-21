Honest Home Guard returns purse with cash to owner

September 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A woman Home Guard, attached to Narasimharaja (NR) Police Station, received an appreciation letter from NR Inspector Azaruddin for returning a purse with over Rs. 20,000, which she had found on the road.

On Aug. 31, Home Guard R. Mangala, who was on duty at BVS Circle in NR Police limits, found a purse containing more than Rs. 20,000 near a speed-breaker.

Mangala, who picked up the purse, kept it with her. She later saw a couple searing for something on the stretch of the road and on enquiry, the couple told Mangala that they had lost the purse with cash in it on the stretch of the road.

After collecting information from them and confirming that the purse was theirs, Home Guard Mangala handed over the purse containing cash to the couple.

NR Inspector Azaruddin, who came to know about the good deed done by Mangala, presented her with an appreciation letter.

Home Guard Mangala is a resident of Moksha Marga in Siddarthanagar and has been serving as a Home Guard since 2014.