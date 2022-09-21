Dasara cultural programmes at Palace from Sept. 26

Mysore/Mysuru: Cultural Sub-Committee of Dasara Mahotasav-2022 has organised cultural programmes at Mysore Palace premises from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3 in the evenings. The programme schedule is as follows:
September 26
- 5.30 pm-6 pm: Nadaswara by Yadunath and Gururaj troupe; Veerabhadra Kunita by Kiralu Mahesh and troupe.
- 6 pm: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates Dasara Cultural programmes and will present ‘Rajya Sangeetha Vidwan’ Award.
- 7 pm-8 pm: Dance feature ‘Amrutha Bharatige Kannadadarathi’ by Sapthaswara Arts and Creations, Bengaluru.
- 8 pm-9.30 pm: Sugama Sangeetha by H.R. Leelavathi.
September 27
- 5.30 pm-6 pm: Kamsale by Mahesh and team.
- 6 pm-7 pm: Bhaktigeethe (Devotional songs) by Nagaraj and Lakshmi Nagaraj troupe.
- 7 pm-8pm: Dance feature ‘Lalitharnawa’ by Layaabhinaya Cultural Foundation.
- 8 pm-9.30 pm: Karnatak Classical Music Concert by Vid. Sandeep Narayan.
September 28
- 5.30 pm-6 pm: Harmonium recital by Karnataka Kalashree Sangeetha Vidwan C. Ramdas, Bengaluru.
- 6 pm-7 pm: Dasara Pada by Pandit Ganapati Bhat Hasanagi, Yellapur.
- 7 pm-8 pm: Bharatanatyam recital by Karnataka Kalashree Satyanarayana Raju and troupe.
- 8 pm-9.30 pm: Tabla recital by Ustad Fazal Qureshi.
September 29
- 5.30 pm-6 pm: English and Karnatak Police Band.
- 6 pm-7pm: Vachana recital by Pandit M. Venkatesh Kumar, Dharwad.
- 7 pm-8 pm: Odissi dance by Madhulita Mohapatra and troupe.
- 8 pm-9.30 pm: World Music (with Karnatak Musical instruments) by Chakrafonics Troupe, Bengaluru.
September 30
- 5.30 pm-6 pm: Bhaktigeethe by Jnanamurthy and troupe.
- 6 pm-7 pm: Presentation of Wadiyar’s Kruthis by Vidushi Dr. Sukanya Prabhakar and troupe.
- 7 pm-8 pm: Kuchipudi by Karnataka Kalashree Roopa Rajesh and troupe, Benagluru.
- 8 pm-9.30 pm: Hindustani Concert by Kaushiki Chakraborty, Kolkata.
October 1
- 5.30 pm-6 pm: Folk songs by Vedavyasa Seva Trust President Pannaga Vijaykumar.
- 6 pm-7 pm: Rangageethe (Theatre songs) by T.S. Nagabharana, Benaka Theatre troupe, Bengaluru.
- 7 pm-8 pm: Mass Band by Police troupe.
- 8 pm-9.30 pm: Sitar Symphony by Mano Music Lines, Bengaluru.
October 2: Dawn-to-dusk events [6 am – 6 pm]
- 6 pm-7 pm: Folk songs by Kambada Rangaiah and troupe.
- 7 pm- 8 pm: Dance feature ‘Navashakti Vaibhava’ by actors Roopika and Vandana troupe.
- 8 pm-9.30 pm: Sangeetha Vaividhya by Manoj Vasishta and Arundhati Vasishta troupe.
October 3
- 5.30 pm- 6 pm: Cultural programme by differently abled artistes.
- 6 pm-7 pm: Folk songs by Kadabagere Muniraju.
- 7 pm-8 pm: Traditional dance performances by local artistes.
- 8 pm-9.30 pm: Ghazal by Padma Shri Anup Jalota, Mumbai.
Leave a Reply