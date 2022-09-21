Applications invited for Dasara Doll Show
September 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of grand Dasara festivities, the Bharath Vikas Parishad, Bharadwaja Shakha, Mysuru, and Ramsons Bombe Mane, Mysuru, have jointly organised Dasara Doll Show for women and organisations with an aim to encourage the culture, tradition and ritual of displaying Dasara Dolls during festival.

The judges of the contest will visit the participating houses on Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 1, 2 to evaluate the Dasara Doll arrangements at the spot in three categories — five or more rows, 4 to 5 rows and at least 3 rows. Traditional dolls including Raja, Rani and Kalasha is mandatory. Historical, spiritual dolls may be included and arranged based on themes like pollution, Ramayana, Mahabharata and Bhagavagita. 

Participants are requested to use less artificial lights around the arrangements. Rangoli and other designs may be included. Dolls must be arranged with a minimum space of 4 ft. in width and 4.5 ft in height. The entry fee for the contest is Rs. 120.

Applications are available at following places:

1. Bombe Mane, Pratima Gallery, Nazarbad, Ph: 0821-2445220; 2. Kousalya, No. 472, 4th Cross, 2nd Main, 2nd Phase, ‘M’ Block, Kuvempunagar, Mob: 99459-10706; 3. Srinidhi Bahusar, No. 48, opposite Ramraj Banians Showroom, D. Devaraj Urs Road, Mob: 98867-28816; 4. R. Nagabhushan, No. 555, 13th Main Road, ‘B’ Block, Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, Mob: 94493-24348; 5. Padma Panduranga, No. 194, 4th Main Road, 12th Cross Road, Bank Employees Layout, Bogadi, Mob: 99865-74197; 6. R. Shivakumar, No. 1,063/69, 1st Main Road, 5th Cross  Road, Vidyaranyapuram, Mob: 90082-55039.

The dates for distribution of prizes and certificates for the winners will be announced shortly.

