Mega Job Mela tomorrow

December 21, 2021

A Mega Job Mela has been organised at Vidyashankara Kalyana Mantapa near Gun House Circle in city tomorrow (Dec. 22) under the joint aegis of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha Youth Unit and Rotary Mysore North.

Manohar Abbigere of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha State Youth Unit will be the chief guest for the stage programme to be held at 8 am following which the Job Mela will commence. A total of 50 companies are expected to take part in the Job Mela which would be beneficial for candidates with education qualification like SSLC, PUC, Degree, Diploma, MBA, M.Com and others.

There is no registration fee and companies would issue offer letters on the spot for selected candidates, said Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha Youth Unit President Marballi Murthy during a press meet held at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city.

  1. Pavithra.v says:
    December 22, 2021 at 10:44 am

    Looking for job mela

