Mega Lok Adalat begins

July 13, 2024

DLSA sets a target to dispose of 10,000 cases; Litigants in 5,300 cases mutually agree for settling the dispute, says Principal District and Sessions Judge

Mysore/Mysuru: The National Mega Lok Adalat began across the country today, with Mysuru District Legal Services Authority (MDLSA), setting a target to dispose of about 10,000 cases.

In a media briefing held yesterday at new court complex at Malalavadi near K.G. Koppal in the city, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge (PDJ) Ravindra Hegde said elaborate arrangements have been made for the Lok Adalat at 65 courts in the district including Mysuru city.

PDJ Ravindra Hegde said, as many as 1.19 lakh cases are in different stages of trial in the district, with 61,345 criminal cases and 58,581 civil cases. While 34,667 cases are eligible for disposal through Lok Adalat and in 5,300 cases, both the parties have mutually consented for settling the dispute. But, we have set a target to dispose of 10,000 cases, added PDJ Hegde.

Notably, 206 cases are related to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) about awarding compensation for acquiring the land, pending for disposal. During the previous Lok Adalat too, 27 cases had been listed, but there was no representation from MUDA. The Supreme Court has handed over 33 cases to the District Court for disposal and they will be taken up for trial during the special sessions convened from July 29 to August 3.

The MDLSA intends to dispose of 1 lakh cases. The advocates have a pivotal role to play in the adalat and awareness should be created among the litigants about Lok Adalat, said PDJ Hegde.

Judges D. Puttaswamy, Savitri Shivaputra Kujji, Nagaraj Siddappa Ankasadoddi, B.H. Kavya, K.Aftab, Member Secretary of DLSA B.G. Dinesh, President of Mysuru Bar Association S. Lokesh, General Secretary A.G. Sudheer and Vice-president Chandrashekar were present at the press meet.

Cases eligible for Lok Adalat

National Lok Adalat is a golden opportunity for finding resolution to pre-litigation cases and pending court cases. It includes- Criminal cases, bank recovery, job reestablishment, claims related to factory workers salary, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, pending Court cases, cheque bounce, Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, labour disputes, electricity and water bills, land acquisition, salary and incentives, pension, matrimonial and family courts excluding divorce cases. Suitable directions will be issued to both the parties and the cases will be settled only upon mutual agreement. The court fee will be returned to those who agree for mutual settlement.