Mystery shrouds Mysuru woman’s suicide in Belagavi

July 13, 2024

Husband, two family members arrested on suspicion

Mysore/Mysuru: A 22-year-old woman from Mysuru, who married a man in Belagavi she met on Instagram, is now suspected of having committed suicide. However, the woman’s parents have accused her husband and family of murder.

The victim, Manjula alias Nayana, was a resident of Kumbarkoppal in Mysuru and active on Instagram, where she frequently posted reels.

She became acquainted with Boresh of Machche village in Belagavi on social media platform and their relationship blossomed into love affair. Both families supported their desire to marry and Manjula moved to Belagavi one-and-a-half years ago to live with Boresh and his family.

Yesterday, Manjula was found hanging in her room and Boresh informed the Police and her family in Kumbarkoppal. According to Belagavi Police, Manjula was two months pregnant at the time of her death.

Manjula’s parents have accused Boresh and his family of strangling her and then hanging her body to the ceiling, alleging that they forced her to undergo an abortion. Boresh and his family were responsible for her murder, they alleged.

Belagavi DCP P.V. Sneha, who had earlier served as Addl. SP in Mysuru, stated that investigations are on and more detail swill emerge following the post-mortem.

“Cases of suspicious death and dowry harassment have been registered based on Manjula’s mother’s complaint. Boresh, his father Balappa and Kamalamma have been arrested,” the SP said.