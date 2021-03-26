Mega Lok Adalat in Mysuru tomorrow
News

March 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of a Statewide exercise, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will conduct a mega Lok Adalat in Mysuru district tomorrow (Mar. 27).

Addressing a press meet at the  District Courts complex here yesterday, Principal District and Sessions Judge Ramachandra D. Huddar, who is also the Chairman of DLSA, said that about 1.1 lakh cases are pending in the district, of which 84,785 cases are fit for amicable settlement. He pointed out that out of the 84,785 cases, 24,951 are identified to be settled in the Lok Adalat which will be held in all the 52 Courts across the district.

Continuing, Huddar said that out of the 8,954 to be resolved through mediation, 6,109  are criminal compoundable cases  including petty cases that are ready for settlement. However, cases of heinous nature such as rape or murder do not qualify for such settlements, he clarified.

Pointing out that the DLSA has identified 1,433 partition suites of which 185 cases are projected to be resolved during the Lok Adalat, Judge Huddar said there are 345 bank-related cases, out of which 79 are ready for settlement. Similarly, there are 852 cases related to money recovery, of which 131 are ready for settlement, he added.

Huddar further said the decision made in the Lok Adalat is final and cannot be appealed in any Court of Law.

Senior Civil Judge and DLSA Member-Secretary Devaraj Bhuthe was present.

