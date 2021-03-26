Nanjangud Car Fest sans COVID safety norms

March 26, 2021

Chariot replaced as wheel gets damaged

Nanjangud: Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the famed Annual Srikanteshwaraswamy Dodda Jathre (Car Festival) was held in a simple and symbolic manner with all associated rituals in the temple town of Nanjangud this morning.

Though only local people were allowed to take part in the Rathotsava, hundreds of devotees of the temple town attended the fest throwing all COVID safety norms to the wind. The customary rituals took place in the traditional manner between 6 am and 7 am in the auspicious Meena Lagna under the guidance of Temple Chief Priest Nagaraj Dikshith.

With the district administration scaling down the fest in view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Gouthama Rathotsava (90 ft. tall big chariot) did not take place. However, five other Rathas (Chariots) dedicated to deities — Srikanteshwara, Ganapathi, Parvati Devi, Subramanya and Chandikeshwara — were taken out in a procession on the Ratha Beedi of the town.

As the five specially decorated chariots rolled out from the temple, the devotees chanted prayers hailing the deities. After passing through the Car Streets covering a total distance of 1km, the chariots returned to the starting point at about 8 am.

Minor Glitch

However, the Rathotsava witnessed a minor glitch as a portion of the front right wheel of the chariot carrying the deity (Parvati Devi) was damaged, after travelling some distance, causing concern among the devotees. But the temple authorities wasted no time and replaced the broken down chariot with another one, following which the procession went on smoothly.

It is important to note here that all the five chariots were certified fully fit by Engineers and technicians for taking part in today’s all important Dodda Rathotsava. The devotees were seen cursing the authorities for their negligent attitude in certifying the chariots.

Last year, the Jathra was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, while this year, it was scaled down.

No entry for outsiders

Police had set up check-points on all roads leading to the temple last evening itself to prevent entry of outsiders.

Assistant Commissioner Venkataraju, Tahsildar Mohana Kumari, Temple Executive Officer Ravindra, Nanjangud CMC Commissioner Karibasavaiah, DySP Govindaraju, CPI Lakshmikanth Talwar and other officials were present.