Mekedatu project implementation: Vatal Nagaraj accuses political parties of enacting drama

January 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Accusing all the political parties of enacting a drama over Mekedatu and Mahadayi water projects, Kannada Chaluvali leader Vatal Nagaraj urged all the elected representatives of the political parties to quit their positions and take to the streets for implementation of the water projects. He was speaking to press persons after staging a demonstration at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) here on Sunday.

Maintaining that while the Opposition Congress began the drama by taking out a Mekedatu Padayatra, the ruling BJP enacted another by stopping it, while the JD(S) too threw its hat in the ring by announcing ‘Janata Jaladhare’ yatra.

Accusing the Congress of doing nothing for the implementation of Mekedatu and Mahadayi water projects when in power, Nagaraj contended that the grand old party is now insulting Mahatma Gandhi by taking out padayatra.

Asserting that it is now clear that the Centre is rendering injustice to Karnataka, he wanted Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to make his stand clear on the issue. Charging the MPs of the State of being silent even though the State is being rendered gross injustice, he termed the MPs of the State as spineless.

Referring to the third wave of attack of the deadly COVID pandemic, he urged the Government to take necessary measures for checking the spread of the virus.

He also wanted the Government to order shutting down of all educational institutions for physical classes until the pandemic is completely eradicated.

Kannada activists Mugur Nanjundaswamy, Thayur Vittalamurthy, Shivashankar and others were present.