National Voters Day: Judge cautions against selling votes

January 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Cautioning the electorate against falling prey to any type of allurements, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge M.L. Raghunath observed that democracy will be under severe threat if we failed to elect good people as our rulers.

He was speaking after inaugurating the National Voters Day organised by the District Administration at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar auditorium in MCC premises here this morning.

Stressing on the need for everyone to exercise their franchise, Judge Raghunath said that voting right is a Constitutional right and everyone should exercise it carefully and thoughtfully.

Pointing out that the first ever National Voters Day was celebrated on Jan. 25, 2011, Judge Raghunath said that the day marked to encourage more young voters to take part in the electoral process. Noting that this year is the 12th edition of the day, he said that the theme for this year is ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible And Participative’.

Explaining the significance of the Day, he said that the objective is to identify all those eligible to vote, inspire people to vote and assure voters about the safety of electoral process.

Reiterating the need for everyone to cast their ballots, Judge Raghunath said that all eligible adults should judiciously exercise their franchise and ensure 100 percent voting in all elections.

Maintaining that those who do not want to vote should at least exercise the option of NOTA (None Of The Above), he said that everyone must understand that taking part in the poll process is key for the success of democracy.

Referring to the conduct of Lok Adalat, Judge Raghunath said that over 52,000 long-pending cases have been settled through negotiation at the Lok Adalats held in Mysuru after he took over as the Principal Judge. Highlighting the benefits for litigants to take part in the Adalat, he said that the first Lok Adalat of the new year will take place on Mar. 12.

MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, in his address, said that voting is the fundamental right of everyone and as such no one should miss the opportunity of taking part in the electoral process. Highlighting the role of young voters in the working of democracy, he said it was disappointing to note that young and well-educated voters are reluctant to exercise their franchise.

ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh administered the Voters Pledge and several young voters were distributed voter ID cards at the event.

Senior Civil Judge Devaraj Bhute, who is also Member-Secretary of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), distributed gift vouchers to the winners of various contests organised by SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation Programme) of Election Commission of India.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, MCC Additional Commissioner M.J. Roopa, MCC Deputy Commissioner (Administration) M.K. Savitha and others were present.