MEMU trains: 8 more coaches from Feb. 17

February 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) trains have proved a great hit and there are over eight MEMU trains operating from Mysuru, Ramanagara, Whitefield and Kuppam. Considering the demand, the Indian Railways has decided to increase the coaches from the present eight to 16.

The four MEMU trains plying between Mysuru and Bengaluru at different intervals is a popular one as the fare is just Rs. 30 between the two cities while children are charged Rs. 15.

The trains are jam-packed and people stand on the footboard and any other available space to travel. Many users had complained to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and had tweeted photos of the heavy rush in the trains.

In a communication, the Railways has stated that the coaches will be increased with effect from Feb. 17 (Monday) in the routes of Bengaluru-Mysuru (train no. 06575), Mysuru to Bengaluru (train no. 06576), Bengaluru to Ramanagara (train no. 66535), Ramanagara to Bengaluru (train no. 66536), Bengaluru to Whitefield (train no. 66542), Whitefield to Bengaluru (train no. 66541), Bengaluru to Kuppam (train no. 66544) and Kuppam to Bengaluru (train no. 66543).

Responding positively to the representations and complaints, the MP got the additional coaches added to the popular trains so that the rush could be controlled to some extent.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Pratap Simha said that due to the demand, the Railways had obliged to add more coaches.

“Following my intervention, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi had passed an order in November last year to add more coaches to the MEMU trains. But the officials were giving technical reasons though there were enough coaches. Again I spoke to the Minister and now the order has been issued,” he said.

Travelling on the stretch between Mysuru and Bengaluru will be easier now with 16 coaches instead of the earlier eight coaches. “These MEMU services will also help a large number of daily commuters travelling from Mysuru, Mandya, Maddur and Channapattana to reach the suburban areas of Bengaluru like Nayandahalli, Kengeri and Hejjala,” Simha said

The MEMU train can attain speed capacity of up to 110 kmph. While the seating capacity in motor coach is 55, the trailer coach has a seating capacity of 80. The capacity for standing passengers is 171 and 241 respectively.

