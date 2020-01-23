MGP’s Road Safety awareness

As part of National Road Safety Week- 2020, Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) is conducting awareness programmes on ‘Road Safety and Traffic Related Issues.’ Schools and Colleges interested in hosting these programmes can contact MGP on Mob: 9481642556 or email: [email protected].
MGP’s Road Safety awarenessJanuary 23, 2020
