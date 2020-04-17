MICA uploads video lectures on YouTube channel

Subscribe for free and prepare for PU, CET and NEET
Mysore/Mysuru: MICA Mysuru PU College is uploading PU Science and Commerce video lectures on their YouTube channel.
The channel has over 100 video lectures from MICA teaching faculty.
Students may subscribe to the channel for free and engage themselves in a robust academic learning regime and prepare for the upcoming regular and entrances exams, according to a press release from the College Principal.
The channel’s link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCws1Kq1dKTVhzSo3HtMae0Q
Leave a Reply