Vijay Foundation donates Aerosol Boxes to District and K.R. Hospitals

April 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Aerosol boxes, which are very important ICU equipment during intubation of Corona positive patients if they need to be intubated, were donated by city-based Vijay Foundation to the District Health Officials on Apr. 15.

Three Aerosol boxes each were donated to the ICU set up of K.R. Hospital and District COVID Hospital by Ajith Pai of Vijay Foundation and Partner at Paipal Ventures LLP.

The Aerosol boxes were received by Dr. Nanjundaswamy, Medical Superintendent, K.R. Hospital, in the presence of Dr. Manjunath, Head, Department of Anaesthesiology, K.R. Hospital while at the District Hospital, Dr. Rajeshwari, Head, received these boxes.

From left: B.N. Pramod, Ajith Pai, Dr. Manjunath and Dr. Rajeshwari, Head of District COVID Hospital.

“Vijay Foundation with the motto ‘Bringing Light to Life and Life to Light’ is our family Trust with a focus on health and well-being. At this hour of need, it was our duty to help the District Administration by donating these important equipment that can save the lives of the medical professionals treating the Corona-infected patients,” said Ajith Pai.

“We are happy that the civil society members and people like Ajith Pai are supporting the cause of fighting the Coronavirus epidemic, and are grateful for this support,” said Dr. Nanjundaswamy.

Dr. Rajeshwari also expressed her gratitude to Ajith Pai and the Foundation.

These Aerosol boxes were designed by Sandesh and Samyak of 3 Zero Technology with inputs from Shreesha of Deshik Labs. They were mentored by B.N. Pramodh, Co-Founder, GroundUp and TiE Charter Member, Mysuru.