Milk procurement price hiked by Rs. 2 a litre

April 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In a Ugadi festival gift for Dairy farmers, the city-based MyMUL (Mysore Milk Union Limited) has hiked the procurement price of milk by Rs. 2 a litre.

Announcing this at a press meet here on Saturday, MyMUL President P.M. Prasanna said that milk procurement price has been hiked by Rs. 2 a litre with effect from Apr.16.

Pointing out that following the hike, farmers would get Rs. 26 instead of Rs. 24 per litre of milk they supply to MyMUL, he said that overall, the farmers will get Rs. 31 per litre after addition of Rs. 5 Government incentive.

Noting that MyMUL has not let down farmers even during COVID-19 crisis, Prasanna said that the Milk Body procured milk from farmers as before without any break in that period.

Maintaining that MyMUL recorded a profit of Rs. 9.64 crore in 2020-21, he said that MyMUL was awarded ‘Business Excellence Award’ by a Publishing Group.

Continuing, he said that MyMUL has sent a proposal to Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) for setting up a 30 tonne capacity milk powder manufacturing unit and the establishment of such a unit will end the dependency on others.

Stating that MyMUL’s milk procurement currently stands at 5.60 lakh litres a day, out of which over a lakh litre is left unused, he said that such leftover milk can be used for making milk powder and other dairy products. MyMUL Managing Director Ashok and other officials were present during the press meet.