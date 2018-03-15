‘Millets for Next Generation – Climate Smart Agriculture’

The documentary on millets was done by P.H. Chandra Kumar, Graphic Artist, EMMRC and M. Shreeharsha, Production Assistant, EMMRC, University of Mysore. The documentary was sent to the NCERT National Children’s Film Festival and bagged the ‘Best Research Award’. The research for this documentary based on pearl millets was done by Dr. Chandra Nayak, Research Scientist, Indian Council of Agricultural Research. The same film also received the ‘Best Jury Award’ at the National Science Film Festival-2018 conducted by Vigyan Prasar at Guwahati University.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, P.H. Chandra Kumar said, “the film was shot in nearby fields of Mysuru, Bengaluru and the other footage was taken from Rajasthan centre. This is an Institution-based Project of EMMRC. The movie is based on pearl millets which has the highest yield than any other crop in millets. Around 20 to 30 quintals of millets can be grown in a span of 60 to 70 days. It consumes just 20% of the water consumed by other paddy crops. This is a super food which is highly nutritious and healthy. Being rich in fibres, it is mostly useful for diabetic and BP patients. Earlier we used to feed millets only to birds. But now it is an integral part of the human diet too. Several diseases have been identified that affects the pearl millets and Chandra Nayak has dealt with one such disease — Downy Mildew which affects the growth of millets.”

“Several other diseases caused by insects and parasites are also being researched by Biotechnology students at various centres. People and farmers are worried about poor soil fertility and food security; millets are such a crop which tolerates harsh conditions. They can grow even in temperatures upto 44 degrees,” he added.