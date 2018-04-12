Minchina Nondani: Chamundeshwari records highest number of applicants on Day-1

Mysuru: “A total of 33,416 applications (Form No. 6) were received on the launch day of Minchina Nondani (special voter enrolment drive) held across the district on Apr. 8,” said Deputy Commissioner (DC) K.B. Sivakumar, who is also the District Electoral Officer. Addressing a press meet at his Office here this morning, Sivakumar said that Chamundeshwari constituency had the highest number of applicants (7,766) while Hunsur had the lowest number (762), on Apr. 8, when Minchina Nondani was launched.

Maintaining that the drive was successful beyond expectations, the DC said that Poll Observers of the Election Commission are likely to arrive in city on Apr. 16.

Pointing out that 125 teams comprising Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) and other poll officials will tour all the villages of the district and sensitise the people on the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), he said that seven paramilitary companies have already arrived in city, out of which four are stationed in the city and three in other parts of the district.

The DC further said that these Central forces have already held route march in Chamundeshwari and Hunsur Assembly segments in order to instil a sense of security among voters.

Continuing, the DC said that Commercial Tax Officers have been roped in to assist poll teams in monitoring and tracking unaccounted money flow as these officers will keep a constant vigil on suspicious cash transactions by scrutinising GST payments.

Stating that he paid a surprise visit to a few check-posts in the outskirts of the city, during which he found traffic jams at some check-posts, he said more personnel will be deployed at all check-posts to ensure no traffic jams or snarls.

The DC further said that a total of 2,860 Polling Stations (including 173 auxiliary) have been set up across 11 Assembly segments in the district and 19,327 personnel will be deployed for poll work.

In all, 210 Model Code of Conduct teams, 150 Static Surveillance teams, 93 Flying Squads have been formed while 49 check-posts and seven Excise check-posts have been set up in the district,” the DC said.

Cash, gold seized

He further said that 14 cases of Poll Code violation have been registered in rural parts of the district and 1,038 gms of gold jewellery, Rs. 7.48 lakh cash, two borewell lorries, four vehicles and one campaign vehicle, hot boxes and bottles, cookers and pamphlets have been seized in connection with the cases.

The Model Code of Conduct teams carried out 386 raids and arrested 69 persons, besides seizing 867.48 litres of liquor, Rs. 7.48 lakh cash and 1 kg of gold that were allegedly meant for distribution among voters, the DC said and added that 8 vehicles (one car and 7 two-wheelers) have been seized.

