Minister GTD on temple run

Mysuru:  Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda, who visited Mysuru yesterday for the first time after taking charge as Minister, went on a temple run, visiting many temples in and around the city.

GTD, along with his family members, first visited Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill, where he performed special puja on Friday.

He later visited Sri Jwalamukhi Tripura Sundaridevi Temple at Uttanahalli, following which he visited a temple at his native village Ghungralchatra, the famous Srikanteshwara Temple at Nanjangud and Ankanatheshwara Temple at Tagadur.

On KSOU: Speaking to presspersons after offering special prayers at Chamundi Hill, GTD said the authorities concerned are in touch with the UGC in connection with the recognition for KSOU.

On UoM VC: Replying to a question on appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor for University of Mysore (UoM), he said the VC will be appointed as soon as possible.

Asserting that he would meet the expectations of the Chief Minister, he said the Government will appoint 10,000 guest lecturers in a year.

On District Ministers: Referring to the announcement of District-in-charge Ministers, Devegowda said that CM H.D. Kumaraswamy will take a call on this shortly after considering the options before him.

