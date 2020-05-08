Minister inaugurates COVID-19 PCR Laboratory at Chamarajanagar

May 8, 2020

Chamarajanagar: Chamarajanagar District in-charge Minister S. Suresh Kumar inaugurated COVID-19 PCR Laboratory at the Microbiology Department of Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CHIMS) here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Kumar said that the Microbiology Department of the Medical College had sent a proposal to the Government seeking a PCR Lab for COVID-19 testing and for conduct of other Lab tests. The Government, taking note of the urgent need for the Laboratory, has set up the same in quick time, especially when the Novel Coronavirus is causing havoc across the globe.

Pointing out that RT-PCR test can be carried out in this Lab for rapid and accurate testing of COVID-19, the Minister said that the test will be conducted as per the ICMR protocol and 96 samples can be tested at a time. The Laboratory can conduct 300 COVID-19 sample tests per day, he said and added that the Lab is also very useful for testing of epidemic diseases, Genetic disorders, Forensic tests, Cancer symptoms etc.

On the occasion, Suresh Kumar distributed PPE kits to doctors, which was donated by Nikhara Organic Farms at Hongalli in Gundlupet taluk.

MLAs N. Mahesh and C.S. Niranjan Kumar, ZP President K.S. Mahesh, DC Dr. M.R. Ravi, ZP CEO Narayanrao, SP H.D. Anandkumar, DHO Dr. M.C. Ravi, CHIMS Dean and Director Dr. G.M. Sanjeev, Microbiology Department Head Dr. Satish Javagal and others were present.