Amid COVID scare, Anganwadi workers come in aid of beneficiaries

May 8, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the outbreak of Coronavirus, amongst the most hit are the Anganwadi children, pregnant and lactating women, who used to get their nutritional diet from the Government.

Now Anganwadi activists have taken up the job of home-delivering the nutritional food (grocery) released by the Government to the beneficiaries during the lockdown period.

Groceries are distributed to children divided on age groups, pregnant women, lactating women and malnourished children.

At present, Mysuru district has 1,19,770 children, 149 malnourished children, 9,341 pregnant women, 8,466 lactating mothers and 174 kishoris.

What they get?

Six months to 3 year old children: 1 kg jaggery, 100 gram sugar and 300 gram milk powder.

SC/ ST children: 600 gram milk power, 8 eggs and 450 gram nutrition food.

3 to 6 year old children: 1 kg channa, 400 gram tur dal, 400 gram jaggery, 500 gram shenga seeds, 3.5 kg rice, 60 gram sambar powder, 100 gram sugar and 300 gram milk powder.

Pregnant and lactating women

750 gram channa, 500 gram tur dal, 750 gram jaggery, 600 gram shenga seeds, 5 kg rice, 210 gram sambar powder, 250 gram sugar, 500 gram milk powder and 25 eggs.

Kishori

1 kg channa, 1 kg tur dal, 1.300 kg jaggery and 4 kg rice.

Malnourished children

1 kg channa, 1 kg tur dal, 500 gram jaggery, 600 gram shenga seeds, 7 kg rice, 200 gram sambar powder, 150 gram sugar, 450 gram milk powder and 22 eggs.

Already taluk-wise CDPOs (Child Development Project Officers) have put indent and received the grocery from FCI (Food Corporation of India).

In Mysuru district, 2,812 Anganwadi activists and 2,587 Anganwadi Assistants have started distributing the grocery to the beneficiaries.

Strict action will be initiated against anyone found misusing the nutrition food supplied for children and pregnant and lactating women. All Anganwadi activists have been informed about home-delivering the food and have been asked to collect photos of beneficiaries receiving the groceries. If any Anganwadi children are not getting their grocery, complaint can be lodged at Women and Child Welfare Department, said K. Padma, Dy. Director, Women and Child Welfare Department.