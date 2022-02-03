Minister instructs Police to control online gambling, cattle smuggling
News

Minister instructs Police to control online gambling, cattle smuggling

February 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Araga Jnanedra has instructed Police personnel to control online gambling and cattle smuggling.

He was speaking after holding the progress review meeting with Police officials at the Office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) here yesterday.

Pointing out that the State Government has introduced an Act to ban online gambling in the State, he asked the Police officials to strictly implement the Act. Stating that many youths had come to the streets after selling their properties to indulge in online gambling, the Home Minister said that such youths would indulge in crimes and destroy their lives which have to be prevented.

Pointing out that he had information about cattle smuggling in the district, the Minister instructed the Police to put brakes on such illegal activity by keeping strict vigil at check-posts in Kerala borders. He also instructed the Cops to identify those indulged in illegal sale of liquor and take legal action against them failing which strict action would be taken against the Police officials.

Meanwhile, KSRP 5th Battalion Commandant R. Janardhan, Hunsur Sub-Division Dy.SP P. Raviprasad and N.R. Sub-Division ACP team’s Head Constable Lingarajappa, who have bagged the President’s Police Medals, were felicitated.

SP R. Chethan, IGP (Southern Range) Pravin MadhukarPawar, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Additional SP R. Shivakumar, Inspectors and others were present.

