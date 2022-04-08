Minister, MP seek autonomy for Institute of Classical Kannada Research

April 8, 2022

New Delhi: Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar, who had accompanied Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to Delhi on Wednesday met Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan and urged him to provide autonomy to the Institute of Classical Kannada Research, which is functioning in the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) in Mysuru.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha was also present at the meeting where several issues regarding the Institute of Classical Kannada Research that is functioning as part of Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK).

Sunil Kumar told the Central Minister that higher research in the institute was possible only if it is autonomous. Dharmendra Pradhan assured to discuss the matter with the authorities concerned.

Sunil Kumar also said that while the State has appealed to the Centre for higher allocation of funds so that more activities could be taken up, Dharmendra Pradhan responded positively by stating that a decision on increasing allocation would be made after discussing it with officials.

The Union Minister assured Sunil Kumar and Pratap Simha that he would soon visit the Institute of Classical Kannada Research and understand its activities.