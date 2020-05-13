Minister warns Schools against unnecessary online classes
May 13, 2020

Bengaluru: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar has warned Primary and Higher Primary Schools against conducting unnecessary online classes for students, which burdens them.

He said that he has been receiving many complaints that even schools which are not required to conduct online classes have been unnecessarily conducting them, thus pushing the students to hardship.

Noting that it is wrong to conduct online classes without necessary technical support, he cautioned the schools against unscientific conduct of online classes, which may have an adverse impact on students.

Suresh Kumar directed the Department Commissioner to issue a circular to Schools asking them to immediately stop such unnecessary and unscientific online classes, which in some cases are found to be going on throughout the day.

