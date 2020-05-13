IT engineer cooks from his home kitchen and serves needy
COVID-19, News

IT engineer cooks from his home kitchen and serves needy

May 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: This is the story of an IT engineer cooking from his home kitchen for 31 days straight and distributing 10,200 plates of vegetarian nutritious meals to the people of Mysuru. 

Moved by the plight of the daily wagers, Radhakrishna Hurlihalli, a Senior Technical Architect at Infosys, Mysuru, took upon himself to do his bit to make a difference in these difficult times of COVID-19

His day would start at 6 in the morning with the cleaning of the grocery — rice, pulses and vegetables. He would lead his team in meticulously cutting, sorting, cooking and packing the individual meals. 

And to break the monotony, Radhakrishna would cook a different dish every day — poori matar, vangibath, rice aloo sabji, kichdi, dalma, jira rice, baingan sambar, etc. and by noon, he would have the meals ready for distribution to about 500 people on average. There is no fund-raising or any other financial support; he is spending from his own pockets to serve the needy.

In this endeavour, he was assisted by an equally enthusiastic team comprising his wife Deepa and a team of volunteers Biswajeet Patra, Manjunathan Seshadri, Somnath Reddy, Akash Dubey, Srinivas, Mayur and Sai Avinash.

Free Gita classes

Radhakrishna says that his mission is divinely inspired by the teachings of Bhagavad Gita. Though he has done his bit to serve the hungry, he feels that the present-day society is facing a hunger of a different kind, the hunger of the soul. According to him, since the soul is hungry, society today is gripped by a lack of purpose leading to depression and stress. To cater to this hunger of the soul, he conducts free classes on Gita every week followed by dinner prasadam.

READ ALSO  Soothsayer Koravanjis of Mysuru stare at bleak future

Anyone willing to be part of this initiative may contact Radhakrishna on Mob: 78991-62520.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching