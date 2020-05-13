Health officials urge public to dispose of used face mask scientifically
COVID-19, News

Health officials urge public to dispose of used face mask scientifically

May 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Do not throw used face masks on roadsides, drains, garbage heaps etc. but dispose of them scientifically, appealed the officials of the Health Department to the public.

The officials who appreciated the usage of face masks by the public to prevent the deadly virus from spreading have said that it is also important to dispose the used face masks scientifically.

Pointing out that public are seen throwing used masks in garbage heaps, road junctions, roadsides and drains, the Health officials said that this was resulting in cattle consuming them while dogs and pigs were scattering them along with other wastes on roads which could result in the spread of the virus.

The Health officials have suggested that the used masks be wrapped in a paper bag, put them in dry waste bag and hand over the same to the Pourakarmikas who come to collect the garbage daily.

Stating that used masks should be disposed in the same way as biomedical waste, the Health officials said as such facility is not in place, disposing used face masks by wrapping it in paper bag along with dry waste can be done.

The officials have warned that MCC officials could register a case and initiate legal action on those found disposing used face masks in public places as it could be dangerous.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching