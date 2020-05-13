Govt. forms Task Force to attract MNCs leaving China
Govt. forms Task Force to attract MNCs leaving China

May 13, 2020

Bengaluru: With many Multi-National Companies (MNCs) opting to leave China following the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka Government has wasted no time in constituting an Investment Promotion Task Force to attract companies and manufacturers leaving China.

Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar had held a meeting in this regard a few days ago, following which the Government has constituted the Special Task Force to attract investors leaving China, to the State.

The Task Force will be headed by the State Chief Secretary. It will have 15 members who include Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Department, Principal Secretary of the Department of Industries and Commerce, other top officials and representatives of USA, South Korea, Taiwan, France, Germany etc., based companies already operating in the State.

