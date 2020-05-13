‘Shramik Special’ chugs from Dakshina Kannada to transport migrant labourers to Bihar

May 13, 2020

Social distancing maintained during boarding with all passengers wearing face masks

Mysore/Mysuru: The first ‘Shramik Special’ train from South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, with 1,428 migrant labourers belonging to Bihar onboard, started at 14:30 hrs yesterday (May 12) from Kabakaputtur Railway Station in Dakshina Kannada District. This train has been scheduled as per the request of Government of Karnataka.

The train with a composition of 24 coaches, including 18 Sleeper, 4 General and 2 Ladies-Cum-Luggage Van with a capacity total of 1,464 passengers to Bapudham Motihari in Bihar via Arsikere, Ballari, Guntakal, Vijayawada and Gaya Junctions, is scheduled to reach the destination at 07:00 hrs on Thursday (May 14).

Consistent with the comprehensive guidelines issued by the Ministry of Railways, social distancing was observed during boarding with all passengers wearing face masks. Adequate quantity of soaps and sanitisers have been provided in each compartment for maintaining personal hygiene and the passengers were sensitised about the contagious nature of COVID-19 infection and the need to observe all precautions.

The empty rake before starting from Mysuru was fully sanitised as per the standard protocol communicated by the Railway Board. A total of 6 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be escorting the train end-to-end who are under instructions to coordinate with Government Railway Police of the respective State Governments in the path of the train to deal with any emergency effectively.

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has made arrangements for supplying food and water to passengers onboard at Arsikere. IRCTC in coordination with the other Railway Divisions enroute will be taking care of catering services, as required.

Mysuru Divisional Railway authority oversaw the arrangements at Kabakaputtur Railway Station and stated that proper communication was vital in safe transportation of migrant labourers and instructed all concerned that protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for prevention of the infection must be followed in letter and spirit, according to a press release from Priya Shetty, Divisional Commercial Manager & PRO, SWR Mysuru Division.