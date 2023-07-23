Miraculous escape for three as huge tree crashes on M.G Road

July 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Three persons had a providential escape when a huge tree got uprooted and fell on the ground near JSS Hospital on M.G. Road in the city yesterday. The tree fell on two scooters, a bike and a car, damaging them.

Details: Medical Representatives Mahesh, Santosh and Sunil stood talking after parking their two-wheelers in Dewan Purnaiah Complex premises near JSS Hospital on M.G. Road at about 2.30 pm on Saturday. While they were conversing, Santosh and Sunil heard the cracking sound of a tree trunk getting broken and ran for safety while Mahesh ran to shift his bike to a safer place.

Even as Mahesh was pushing his bike to a safer place, the huge tree fell on the ground with a thunderous noise. However, Mahesh escaped unhurt as he was caught under the small branches of the tree. Mahesh was saved from head injuries as he wore a helmet. The tree trunk fell on the two scooters of Santosh and Sunil, completely damaging them. It also fell on a car parked closeby, damaging it.

The Dewan Purnaiah Complex has many Medical Shops and other commercial establishments. The patients visiting JSS Hospital and nearby health care centres visit the complex for buying medicines.

As it was a Saturday afternoon, there were few people in the Complex and this averted a major tragedy. However, the situation would have quite different had the tree fell in the morning when the Complex was abuzz with a good number of people around.

Meanwhile, the shop owners said that though the tree appeared to be full of green from outside, its trunk was hollow, which had resulted in the tree becoming weak.

Soon after receiving information about the uprooting of the tree, workers by name Shivu, Indra, Mahesh and Anand attached to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Abhaya-2 team rushed to the spot and cleared the fallen tree.